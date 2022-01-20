Skip to main content
Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Green Bay vs. San Francisco

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Davante Adams for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Adams' Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Adams has grabbed 123 balls, with a team-high 1,553 receiving yards plus 11 touchdowns. He has been targeted 169 times, and is averaging 91.4 yards per game.
  • Adams has been the target of 169 of his team's 593 passing attempts this season, or 28.5% of the target share.
  • Adams (27 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.1% of his team's 117 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have called a pass in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Adams is averaging 123.6 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the 49ers, 34.1 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (89.5).
  • Adams, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those four games.
  • Note: Adams' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers have allowed 25 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Adams put together a 55-yard performance against the Lions on six catches.
  • Adams' 27 grabs have gotten him 305 yards (101.7 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 34 times.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

169

28.5%

123

1553

11

27

23.1%

Allen Lazard

60

10.1%

40

513

8

14

12.0%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

55

9.3%

26

430

3

8

6.8%

Aaron Jones

65

11.0%

52

391

6

15

12.8%

