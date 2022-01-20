Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Green Bay vs. San Francisco
Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds
Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Adams has grabbed 123 balls, with a team-high 1,553 receiving yards plus 11 touchdowns. He has been targeted 169 times, and is averaging 91.4 yards per game.
- Adams has been the target of 169 of his team's 593 passing attempts this season, or 28.5% of the target share.
- Adams (27 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.1% of his team's 117 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have called a pass in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Adams is averaging 123.6 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the 49ers, 34.1 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (89.5).
- Adams, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those four games.
- Note: Adams' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers have allowed 25 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Adams put together a 55-yard performance against the Lions on six catches.
- Adams' 27 grabs have gotten him 305 yards (101.7 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 34 times.
Adams' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
169
28.5%
123
1553
11
27
23.1%
Allen Lazard
60
10.1%
40
513
8
14
12.0%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
55
9.3%
26
430
3
8
6.8%
Aaron Jones
65
11.0%
52
391
6
15
12.8%
