In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Davante Adams for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Adams' Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams has grabbed 123 balls, with a team-high 1,553 receiving yards plus 11 touchdowns. He has been targeted 169 times, and is averaging 91.4 yards per game.

Adams has been the target of 169 of his team's 593 passing attempts this season, or 28.5% of the target share.

Adams (27 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.1% of his team's 117 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have called a pass in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Adams is averaging 123.6 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the 49ers, 34.1 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (89.5).

Adams, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those four games.

Note: Adams' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers have allowed 25 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Adams put together a 55-yard performance against the Lions on six catches.

Adams' 27 grabs have gotten him 305 yards (101.7 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 34 times.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 169 28.5% 123 1553 11 27 23.1% Allen Lazard 60 10.1% 40 513 8 14 12.0% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 55 9.3% 26 430 3 8 6.8% Aaron Jones 65 11.0% 52 391 6 15 12.8%

