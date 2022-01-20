Bookmakers have posted player prop bets for Dawson Knox ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Knox's Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox's 71 targets have resulted in 49 grabs for 587 yards (34.5 ypg) and nine touchdowns.

Knox has been the target of 10.8% (71 total) of his team's 655 passing attempts this season.

With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 14.5% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Knox has averaged 53 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 17.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In three matchups versus the Chiefs, Knox has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

This week Knox will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).

The Chiefs have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Patriots, Knox picked up 89 yards on five receptions (averaging 17.8 yards per grab) while scoring two touchdowns.

In his last three games, Knox has racked up 46.0 yards per game with two touchdowns, hauling in eight passes on 12 targets.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 71 10.8% 49 587 9 18 14.5% Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1%

