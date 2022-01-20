Skip to main content
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City

Bookmakers have posted player prop bets for Dawson Knox ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Knox's Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Knox's 71 targets have resulted in 49 grabs for 587 yards (34.5 ypg) and nine touchdowns.
  • Knox has been the target of 10.8% (71 total) of his team's 655 passing attempts this season.
  • With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 14.5% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Against the Chiefs, Knox has averaged 53 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 17.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In three matchups versus the Chiefs, Knox has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • This week Knox will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Chiefs have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Patriots, Knox picked up 89 yards on five receptions (averaging 17.8 yards per grab) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • In his last three games, Knox has racked up 46.0 yards per game with two touchdowns, hauling in eight passes on 12 targets.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dawson Knox

71

10.8%

49

587

9

18

14.5%

Stefon Diggs

164

25.0%

103

1225

10

34

27.4%

Cole Beasley

112

17.1%

82

693

1

13

10.5%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.0%

42

626

4

10

8.1%

