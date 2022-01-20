Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Knox's 71 targets have resulted in 49 grabs for 587 yards (34.5 ypg) and nine touchdowns.
- Knox has been the target of 10.8% (71 total) of his team's 655 passing attempts this season.
- With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 14.5% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Against the Chiefs, Knox has averaged 53 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 17.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In three matchups versus the Chiefs, Knox has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- This week Knox will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Chiefs have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Patriots, Knox picked up 89 yards on five receptions (averaging 17.8 yards per grab) while scoring two touchdowns.
- In his last three games, Knox has racked up 46.0 yards per game with two touchdowns, hauling in eight passes on 12 targets.
Knox's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dawson Knox
71
10.8%
49
587
9
18
14.5%
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
