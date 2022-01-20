Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Samuel has 77 catches (on 121 targets) and leads the 49ers with 1,405 receiving yards (82.6 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.5% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Samuel's matchup with the Packers.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Samuel's 49.3 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Packers are 7.2 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Samuel, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Samuel will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (236.5 yards allowed per game).
- With 31 passing TDs conceded this year, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round, Samuel racked up 38 yards on three receptions (three targets).
- Samuel's 10 receptions in his last three games have turned into 196 yards (65.3 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 15 times.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
Powered By Data Skrive