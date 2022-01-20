In advance of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Deebo Samuel and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on FOX. Samuel's San Francisco 49ers hit the field against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Samuel has 77 catches (on 121 targets) and leads the 49ers with 1,405 receiving yards (82.6 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.5% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Samuel's 49.3 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Packers are 7.2 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Samuel, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Samuel will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (236.5 yards allowed per game).

With 31 passing TDs conceded this year, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round, Samuel racked up 38 yards on three receptions (three targets).

Samuel's 10 receptions in his last three games have turned into 196 yards (65.3 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 15 times.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

