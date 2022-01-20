Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Devin Singletary, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Singletary's Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Singletary has taken 188 attempts for a team-leading 870 rushing yards (51.2 per game) with seven touchdowns.

He's also caught 40 passes for 228 yards (13.4 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 188, or 40.8%, of his team's 461 rushing attempts this season.

The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Singletary has averaged 24.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Chiefs, 30.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three games versus the Chiefs Singletary has not run for a touchdown.

In terms of defending against the run, the Chiefs are 21st in the NFL, conceding 117.6 yards per game.

This season the Chiefs have given up 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 14th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Singletary picked up 81 yards on 16 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per carry), while scoring two touchdowns.

He also hauled in three passes for 13 yards through the air.

Singletary has 279 yards on 58 carries (93.0 ypg) with five rushing touchdowns over his last three games.

He's also averaged 12.3 receiving yards per game, catching five passes for 37 yards and one touchdown.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devin Singletary 188 40.8% 870 7 38 36.9% 4.6 Josh Allen 122 26.5% 763 6 30 29.1% 6.3 Zack Moss 96 20.8% 345 4 25 24.3% 3.6 Matt Breida 26 5.6% 125 1 3 2.9% 4.8

Powered By Data Skrive