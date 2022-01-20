Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Singletary has taken 188 attempts for a team-leading 870 rushing yards (51.2 per game) with seven touchdowns.
- He's also caught 40 passes for 228 yards (13.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 188, or 40.8%, of his team's 461 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Singletary has averaged 24.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Chiefs, 30.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three games versus the Chiefs Singletary has not run for a touchdown.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Chiefs are 21st in the NFL, conceding 117.6 yards per game.
- This season the Chiefs have given up 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 14th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Singletary picked up 81 yards on 16 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per carry), while scoring two touchdowns.
- He also hauled in three passes for 13 yards through the air.
- Singletary has 279 yards on 58 carries (93.0 ypg) with five rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
- He's also averaged 12.3 receiving yards per game, catching five passes for 37 yards and one touchdown.
Singletary's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devin Singletary
188
40.8%
870
7
38
36.9%
4.6
Josh Allen
122
26.5%
763
6
30
29.1%
6.3
Zack Moss
96
20.8%
345
4
25
24.3%
3.6
Matt Breida
26
5.6%
125
1
3
2.9%
4.8
