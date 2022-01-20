Skip to main content
Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Devin Singletary, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Singletary's Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Singletary has taken 188 attempts for a team-leading 870 rushing yards (51.2 per game) with seven touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 40 passes for 228 yards (13.4 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 188, or 40.8%, of his team's 461 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Singletary has averaged 24.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Chiefs, 30.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three games versus the Chiefs Singletary has not run for a touchdown.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Chiefs are 21st in the NFL, conceding 117.6 yards per game.
  • This season the Chiefs have given up 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 14th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Singletary picked up 81 yards on 16 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per carry), while scoring two touchdowns.
  • He also hauled in three passes for 13 yards through the air.
  • Singletary has 279 yards on 58 carries (93.0 ypg) with five rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
  • He's also averaged 12.3 receiving yards per game, catching five passes for 37 yards and one touchdown.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devin Singletary

188

40.8%

870

7

38

36.9%

4.6

Josh Allen

122

26.5%

763

6

30

29.1%

6.3

Zack Moss

96

20.8%

345

4

25

24.3%

3.6

Matt Breida

26

5.6%

125

1

3

2.9%

4.8

