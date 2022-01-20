Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mitchell has 207 carries for a team-best 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) and five touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 19 catches for 137 yards (8.1 per game) and one receiving TD.
- He has handled 207, or 41.5%, of his team's 499 rushing attempts this season.
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mitchell's matchup with the Packers.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Against the Packers, Mitchell's zero rushing yards in his only career matchup are 75.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Packers.
- Mitchell will go up against a Packers squad that allows 109.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Packers have given up 13 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Cowboys, Mitchell carried the ball 27 times for 96 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Mitchell has collected 300 yards (100 per game) on 69 carries with one touchdown.
- He also has 0 receiving yards (0 ypg) on three catches, with one TD.
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Elijah Mitchell
207
41.5%
963
5
21
35.6%
4.7
Deebo Samuel
59
11.8%
365
8
14
23.7%
6.2
Jeff Wilson Jr.
79
15.8%
294
2
9
15.3%
3.7
Trey Lance
38
7.6%
168
1
4
6.8%
4.4
Powered By Data Skrive