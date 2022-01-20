Before placing any bets on Elijah Mitchell's player prop bet markets for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers hit the field against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has 207 carries for a team-best 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) and five touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 19 catches for 137 yards (8.1 per game) and one receiving TD.

He has handled 207, or 41.5%, of his team's 499 rushing attempts this season.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Against the Packers, Mitchell's zero rushing yards in his only career matchup are 75.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Packers.

Mitchell will go up against a Packers squad that allows 109.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Packers have given up 13 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Cowboys, Mitchell carried the ball 27 times for 96 yards and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Mitchell has collected 300 yards (100 per game) on 69 carries with one touchdown.

He also has 0 receiving yards (0 ypg) on three catches, with one TD.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 207 41.5% 963 5 21 35.6% 4.7 Deebo Samuel 59 11.8% 365 8 14 23.7% 6.2 Jeff Wilson Jr. 79 15.8% 294 2 9 15.3% 3.7 Trey Lance 38 7.6% 168 1 4 6.8% 4.4

