Ahead of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about George Kittle and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on FOX. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Kittle's San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle has caught 71 passes on 94 targets for 910 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 53.5 yards per game.

Kittle has been the target of 94 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 18.3% of the target share.

Kittle (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have called a pass in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Kittle's 67.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Packers are 19 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

In four matchups, Kittle has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Packers.

The Packers have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 236.5 yards per game through the air.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cowboys, Kittle racked up one catch for 18 yards (18 yards per reception).

Over his last three games, Kittle's seven catches have turned into 57 yards (19 ypg). He's been targeted 12 times.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

