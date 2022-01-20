George Kittle Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Green Bay
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle has caught 71 passes on 94 targets for 910 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 53.5 yards per game.
- Kittle has been the target of 94 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 18.3% of the target share.
- Kittle (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have called a pass in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Kittle's 67.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Packers are 19 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- In four matchups, Kittle has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Packers.
- The Packers have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 236.5 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Cowboys, Kittle racked up one catch for 18 yards (18 yards per reception).
- Over his last three games, Kittle's seven catches have turned into 57 yards (19 ypg). He's been targeted 12 times.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
