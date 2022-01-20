Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Divisional round will see the Green Bay Packers battle the San Francisco 49ers.

Odds for Packers vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in seven of 17 games (41.2%) this season.

In 52.6% of San Francisco's games this season (10/19), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

Saturday's total is 4.1 points lower than the two team's combined 51.6 points per game average.

This contest's total is 4.2 points more than the 43.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Packers and their opponents score an average of 47.0 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 47.5 over/under in this game is 0.8 points higher than the 46.7 average total in 49ers games this season.

Packers stats and trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 12-5-0 this year.

This season, the Packers have an against the spread record of 6-2 in their eight games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on eight of 17 set point totals (47.1%).

This year, the Packers score 5.0 more points per game (26.5) than the 49ers allow (21.5).

When Green Bay records more than 21.5 points, it is 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

The Packers average 55.6 more yards per game (365.6) than the 49ers allow per outing (310.0).

In games that Green Bay amasses more than 310.0 yards, the team is 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

The Packers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven fewer than the 49ers have forced (20).

49ers stats and trends

Against the spread, San Francisco is 9-8-0 this season.

The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 5 points or more.

San Francisco's games this season have hit the over on eight of 17 set point totals (47.1%).

The 49ers put up 25.1 points per game, 3.3 more than the Packers give up (21.8).

San Francisco is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when the team puts up more than 21.8 points.

The 49ers rack up 47.5 more yards per game (375.7) than the Packers give up (328.2).

In games that San Francisco piles up over 328.2 yards, the team is 8-6 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

This year the 49ers have 24 turnovers, two fewer than the Packers have takeaways (26).

Home and road insights

Green Bay is 7-1 against the spread, and 8-0 overall, at home.

The Packers are 5-1 ATS as 5-point favorites or more at home.

Green Bay has gone over the total in four of eight home games this year.

This season, Packers home games average 46.2 points, 1.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

This year on the road, San Francisco is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

Away from home, the 49ers have one win ATS (1-1) as 5-point underdogs or more.

San Francisco has gone over the total in four of nine away games this season.

49ers away games this season average 46.1 total points, 1.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

