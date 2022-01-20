There will be player prop bets available for Ja'Marr Chase ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Chase's Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase's team-leading 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) have come on 81 catches (128 targets) including 13 touchdowns.

Chase has been the target of 23.1% (128 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.

Chase has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

This week Chase will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (263.8 yards allowed per game).

With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, Chase totaled 116 yards on nine receptions.

Over his last three games, Chase has caught 22 passes on 28 targets for 408 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 136.0 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

