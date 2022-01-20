Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase's team-leading 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) have come on 81 catches (128 targets) including 13 touchdowns.
- Chase has been the target of 23.1% (128 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
- Chase has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Titans.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- This week Chase will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (263.8 yards allowed per game).
- With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Raiders, Chase totaled 116 yards on nine receptions.
- Over his last three games, Chase has caught 22 passes on 28 targets for 408 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 136.0 yards per game.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
Powered By Data Skrive