Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

There will be player prop bets available for Ja'Marr Chase ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Chase's Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase's team-leading 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) have come on 81 catches (128 targets) including 13 touchdowns.
  • Chase has been the target of 23.1% (128 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
  • Chase has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • This week Chase will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (263.8 yards allowed per game).
  • With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, Chase totaled 116 yards on nine receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Chase has caught 22 passes on 28 targets for 408 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 136.0 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

