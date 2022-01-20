There will be player props available for Jimmy Garoppolo before he takes to the field for NFL action on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on FOX. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has passed for 3,810 yards while completing 68.3% of his throws (301-of-441), with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (224.1 yards per game).

He's also rushed 38 times for 51 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3 yards per game.

The 49ers have thrown the football in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Garoppolo has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Garoppolo's 195.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Packers are 50.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Garoppolo has multiple touchdown passes in two of those outings against the Packers.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.

The Packers have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 236.5 yards per game through the air.

The Packers' defense is 26th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Cowboys, Garoppolo went 16-for-25 (64.0 percent) for 172 yards with one interception.

Garoppolo has 488 passing yards (162.7 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 68.4% of his throws and recording one touchdown pass with three interceptions over his last three games.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9%

