Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Green Bay

There will be player props available for Jimmy Garoppolo before he takes to the field for NFL action on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on FOX. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo has passed for 3,810 yards while completing 68.3% of his throws (301-of-441), with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (224.1 yards per game).
  • He's also rushed 38 times for 51 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3 yards per game.
  • The 49ers have thrown the football in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Garoppolo has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Garoppolo's 195.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Packers are 50.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Garoppolo has multiple touchdown passes in two of those outings against the Packers.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
  • The Packers have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 236.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Packers' defense is 26th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Cowboys, Garoppolo went 16-for-25 (64.0 percent) for 172 yards with one interception.
  • Garoppolo has 488 passing yards (162.7 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 68.4% of his throws and recording one touchdown pass with three interceptions over his last three games.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

