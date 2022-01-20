Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Green Bay
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo has passed for 3,810 yards while completing 68.3% of his throws (301-of-441), with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (224.1 yards per game).
- He's also rushed 38 times for 51 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3 yards per game.
- The 49ers have thrown the football in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
- Garoppolo has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Garoppolo's 195.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Packers are 50.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Garoppolo has multiple touchdown passes in two of those outings against the Packers.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
- The Packers have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 236.5 yards per game through the air.
- The Packers' defense is 26th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Cowboys, Garoppolo went 16-for-25 (64.0 percent) for 172 yards with one interception.
- Garoppolo has 488 passing yards (162.7 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 68.4% of his throws and recording one touchdown pass with three interceptions over his last three games.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
