Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Joe Burrow, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This campaign Burrow has collected 4,611 passing yards (271.2 per game) while completing 366 of 520 passes (70.4% completion percentage), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He's added 118 rushing yards on 40 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Burrow has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In one matchup against the Titans, Burrow threw for 249 passing yards, 26.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Saturday.

Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Titans.

The Titans are giving up 263.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

With 24 passing TDs conceded this year, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, Burrow racked up yards while completing 70.6 percent of his passes, throwing two touchdowns.

Burrow has passed for 690 yards while completing 74% of his throws (54-of-73), with six touchdowns and zero interceptions (230.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7%

