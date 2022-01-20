Skip to main content
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Joe Burrow, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This campaign Burrow has collected 4,611 passing yards (271.2 per game) while completing 366 of 520 passes (70.4% completion percentage), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He's added 118 rushing yards on 40 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
  • The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Burrow has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In one matchup against the Titans, Burrow threw for 249 passing yards, 26.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Saturday.
  • Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Titans.
  • The Titans are giving up 263.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 24 passing TDs conceded this year, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, Burrow racked up yards while completing 70.6 percent of his passes, throwing two touchdowns.
  • Burrow has passed for 690 yards while completing 74% of his throws (54-of-73), with six touchdowns and zero interceptions (230.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

