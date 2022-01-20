Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This campaign Burrow has collected 4,611 passing yards (271.2 per game) while completing 366 of 520 passes (70.4% completion percentage), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He's added 118 rushing yards on 40 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
- The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Burrow has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Titans.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In one matchup against the Titans, Burrow threw for 249 passing yards, 26.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Saturday.
- Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Titans.
- The Titans are giving up 263.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- With 24 passing TDs conceded this year, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Raiders, Burrow racked up yards while completing 70.6 percent of his passes, throwing two touchdowns.
- Burrow has passed for 690 yards while completing 74% of his throws (54-of-73), with six touchdowns and zero interceptions (230.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
Powered By Data Skrive