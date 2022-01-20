Joe Mixon will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Divisional round will see Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon's team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) have come on 292 carries, with 13 touchdowns.

He also has 314 receiving yards (18.5 per game) on 42 catches, with three TDs.

His team has run the ball 436 times this season, and he's carried 292 of those attempts (67.0%).

The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Mixon's 18.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Titans are 42.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Titans, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Titans have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, giving up 84.6 yards per game.

This year the Titans have given up 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 11th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Raiders, Mixon picked up 48 yards on 17 carries.

He tacked on four receptions for 28 yards in the passing game.

Mixon has totaled 94 rushing yards on 29 carries (31.3 yards per game) with zero touchdowns during his last three games.

He also has 11 catches for 68 yards (22.7 per game).

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 292 67.0% 1,205 13 39 67.2% 4.1 Samaje Perine 55 12.6% 246 1 2 3.4% 4.5 Joe Burrow 40 9.2% 118 2 9 15.5% 3.0 Chris Evans 17 3.9% 77 0 1 1.7% 4.5

