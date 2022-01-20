Skip to main content
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

Joe Mixon will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Divisional round will see Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon's team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) have come on 292 carries, with 13 touchdowns.
  • He also has 314 receiving yards (18.5 per game) on 42 catches, with three TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 436 times this season, and he's carried 292 of those attempts (67.0%).
  • The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Mixon's 18.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Titans are 42.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Titans, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Titans have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, giving up 84.6 yards per game.
  • This year the Titans have given up 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 11th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Raiders, Mixon picked up 48 yards on 17 carries.
  • He tacked on four receptions for 28 yards in the passing game.
  • Mixon has totaled 94 rushing yards on 29 carries (31.3 yards per game) with zero touchdowns during his last three games.
  • He also has 11 catches for 68 yards (22.7 per game).

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

292

67.0%

1,205

13

39

67.2%

4.1

Samaje Perine

55

12.6%

246

1

2

3.4%

4.5

Joe Burrow

40

9.2%

118

2

9

15.5%

3.0

Chris Evans

17

3.9%

77

0

1

1.7%

4.5

