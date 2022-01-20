Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon's team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) have come on 292 carries, with 13 touchdowns.
- He also has 314 receiving yards (18.5 per game) on 42 catches, with three TDs.
- His team has run the ball 436 times this season, and he's carried 292 of those attempts (67.0%).
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Mixon's 18.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Titans are 42.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Titans, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Titans have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, giving up 84.6 yards per game.
- This year the Titans have given up 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 11th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Raiders, Mixon picked up 48 yards on 17 carries.
- He tacked on four receptions for 28 yards in the passing game.
- Mixon has totaled 94 rushing yards on 29 carries (31.3 yards per game) with zero touchdowns during his last three games.
- He also has 11 catches for 68 yards (22.7 per game).
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
292
67.0%
1,205
13
39
67.2%
4.1
Samaje Perine
55
12.6%
246
1
2
3.4%
4.5
Joe Burrow
40
9.2%
118
2
9
15.5%
3.0
Chris Evans
17
3.9%
77
0
1
1.7%
4.5
