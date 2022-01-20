Josh Allen will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on CBS. Allen's Buffalo Bills hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Allen has racked up 4,407 passing yards (259.2 per game) while going 409-for-646 (63.3% completion percentage) and throwing 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

He's also rushed 122 times for 763 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 44.9 yards per game.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the ball 41.3% of the time.

Allen accounts for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 123 of his 646 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Allen's 241.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Chiefs are 34.2 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Allen threw multiple TD passes in all of those games against the Chiefs.

The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs have conceded 27 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Allen completed 84.0 percent of his passes for 308 yards, while throwing five touchdowns.

He added six carries for 66 yards, averaging 11 yards per carry .

Allen has thrown for 667 yards (222.3 ypg) on 56-of-96 passing with seven touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

He's also rushed 26 times for 210 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 70.0 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1%

