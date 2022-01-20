Skip to main content
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City

Josh Allen will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on CBS. Allen's Buffalo Bills hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Allen has racked up 4,407 passing yards (259.2 per game) while going 409-for-646 (63.3% completion percentage) and throwing 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 122 times for 763 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 44.9 yards per game.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the ball 41.3% of the time.
  • Allen accounts for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 123 of his 646 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Allen's 241.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Chiefs are 34.2 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Allen threw multiple TD passes in all of those games against the Chiefs.
  • The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs have conceded 27 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Allen completed 84.0 percent of his passes for 308 yards, while throwing five touchdowns.
  • He added six carries for 66 yards, averaging 11 yards per carry .
  • Allen has thrown for 667 yards (222.3 ypg) on 56-of-96 passing with seven touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also rushed 26 times for 210 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 70.0 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

164

25.0%

103

1225

10

34

27.4%

Cole Beasley

112

17.1%

82

693

1

13

10.5%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.0%

42

626

4

10

8.1%

