Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Allen has racked up 4,407 passing yards (259.2 per game) while going 409-for-646 (63.3% completion percentage) and throwing 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
- He's also rushed 122 times for 763 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 44.9 yards per game.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the ball 41.3% of the time.
- Allen accounts for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 123 of his 646 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Allen's 241.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Chiefs are 34.2 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Allen threw multiple TD passes in all of those games against the Chiefs.
- The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs have conceded 27 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Allen completed 84.0 percent of his passes for 308 yards, while throwing five touchdowns.
- He added six carries for 66 yards, averaging 11 yards per carry .
- Allen has thrown for 667 yards (222.3 ypg) on 56-of-96 passing with seven touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also rushed 26 times for 210 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 70.0 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
