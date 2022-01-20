Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The AFC Divisional round will see the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Buffalo Bills.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bills

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in 12 of 21 games this season.

Buffalo's games have gone over 54.5 points in eight of 19 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 56.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 38.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.1 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 52.0, 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 54.5.

The 47.4 PPG average total in Bills games this season is 7.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

In Kansas City's 17 games this season, it has 10 wins against the spread.

The Chiefs are 12-9 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on 11 of 19 set point totals (57.9%).

The Chiefs average 28.2 points per game, 11.2 more than the Bills surrender per matchup (17.0).

Kansas City is 10-7 against the spread and 11-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.0 points.

The Chiefs rack up 396.8 yards per game, 124.0 more yards than the 272.8 the Bills give up per matchup.

When Kansas City piles up more than 272.8 yards, the team is 9-8 against the spread and 10-5 overall.

This year, the Chiefs have 25 turnovers, five fewer than the Bills have takeaways (30).

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has nine wins against the spread in 17 games this year.

The Bills have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Buffalo has eclipsed the over/under in 47.1% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 17 games with a set point total).

The Bills average 28.4 points per game, 7.0 more than the Chiefs surrender (21.4).

Buffalo is 9-2-2 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team scores more than 21.4 points.

The Bills rack up only 13.0 more yards per game (381.9) than the Chiefs allow per outing (368.9).

In games that Buffalo piles up over 368.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This season the Bills have 22 turnovers, seven fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (29).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Kansas City is 8-2 overall and 5-5 against the spread.

At home, as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Chiefs are 5-5 ATS.

Kansas City has hit the over in five of 10 games at home this year.

The average total in Chiefs home games this season is 51.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

Buffalo is 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, on the road.

This season the Bills are 3-2 ATS as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

In eight road games this season, Buffalo has gone over the total five times.

The average total in Bills away games this season is 49.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).

