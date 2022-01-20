There will be player props available for Matthew Stafford ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 3:00 PM ET live on NBC. The NFC Divisional round will see Stafford's Los Angeles Rams hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Stafford has put up 4,886 passing yards (287.4 yards per game) while going 404-for-601 (67.2% completion percentage) and throwing 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 43 rushing yards (2.5 ypg) on 32 carries.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford accounts for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 112 of his 601 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In four matchups against the Buccaneers, Stafford averaged 185.2 passing yards per game, 95.3 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes two times in those four outings against the Buccaneers. He threw multiple TD passes against them one time.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

This week Stafford will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (255.7 yards allowed per game).

The Buccaneers' defense is 13th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Stafford put together a 202-yard performance against the Cardinals in the NFC Wild Card round, completing 76.5 percent of his passes with two touchdown passes.

He also added 22 yards on six carries while rushing for one touchdown.

In his last three games, Stafford has thrown for 749 yards (249.7 per game) while completing 71.4% of his passes (60-of-84), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

He also has 21 rushing yards on seven carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 7.0 yards per game on the ground.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9%

