Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Stafford has put up 4,886 passing yards (287.4 yards per game) while going 404-for-601 (67.2% completion percentage) and throwing 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 43 rushing yards (2.5 ypg) on 32 carries.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Stafford accounts for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 112 of his 601 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In four matchups against the Buccaneers, Stafford averaged 185.2 passing yards per game, 95.3 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes two times in those four outings against the Buccaneers. He threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- This week Stafford will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (255.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Buccaneers' defense is 13th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Stafford put together a 202-yard performance against the Cardinals in the NFC Wild Card round, completing 76.5 percent of his passes with two touchdown passes.
- He also added 22 yards on six carries while rushing for one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Stafford has thrown for 749 yards (249.7 per game) while completing 71.4% of his passes (60-of-84), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He also has 21 rushing yards on seven carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 7.0 yards per game on the ground.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
