There will be player prop betting options available for Mike Evans before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on NBC. Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans has hauled in 74 passes (on 114 targets) for 1,035 yards (60.9 per game) and 14 touchdowns this year.

So far this season, 15.6% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.

With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 14.9% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his four matchups against the Rams, Evans' 94 receiving yards average is 24.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (69.5).

Evans, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.3 yards per game through the air.

At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Eagles, Evans picked up 117 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Evans' 19 grabs have led to 253 yards (84.3 per game) and four touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 24 times.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1% Leonard Fournette 84 11.5% 69 454 2 15 12.4%

