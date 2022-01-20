Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans has hauled in 74 passes (on 114 targets) for 1,035 yards (60.9 per game) and 14 touchdowns this year.
- So far this season, 15.6% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.
- With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 14.9% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his four matchups against the Rams, Evans' 94 receiving yards average is 24.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (69.5).
- Evans, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.3 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Eagles, Evans picked up 117 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Evans' 19 grabs have led to 253 yards (84.3 per game) and four touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 24 times.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
Leonard Fournette
84
11.5%
69
454
2
15
12.4%
