Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles

There will be player prop betting options available for Mike Evans before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on NBC. Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Evans has hauled in 74 passes (on 114 targets) for 1,035 yards (60.9 per game) and 14 touchdowns this year.
  • So far this season, 15.6% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.
  • With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 14.9% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his four matchups against the Rams, Evans' 94 receiving yards average is 24.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (69.5).
  • Evans, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Evans' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.3 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Eagles, Evans picked up 117 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Evans' 19 grabs have led to 253 yards (84.3 per game) and four touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 24 times.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Evans

114

15.6%

74

1035

14

18

14.9%

Chris Godwin

127

17.4%

98

1103

5

25

20.7%

Rob Gronkowski

89

12.2%

55

802

6

11

9.1%

Leonard Fournette

84

11.5%

69

454

2

15

12.4%

