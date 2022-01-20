Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati

There will be player prop bet markets available for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine before he takes to the field for NFL action on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Divisional round will see Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Titans hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Westbrook-Ikhine has caught 38 grabs for 476 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 57 times, and averages 28.0 yards per game.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 10.7% (57 total) of his team's 535 passing attempts this season.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.3% of the time while running the football 50.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Westbrook-Ikhine's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Westbrook-Ikhine racked up zero receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Bengals, 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Bengals.
  • The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Texans in Week 18, Westbrook-Ikhine racked up 78 yards on four receptions (five targets) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine has hauled in six passes (10 targets) for 116 yards (38.7 per game) with one TD over his last three outings.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

57

10.7%

38

476

4

10

12.5%

A.J. Brown

105

19.6%

63

869

5

11

13.8%

Julio Jones

48

9.0%

31

434

1

6

7.5%

Chester Rogers

43

8.0%

30

301

1

4

5.0%

Powered By Data Skrive