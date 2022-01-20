There will be player prop bet markets available for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine before he takes to the field for NFL action on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Divisional round will see Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Titans hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Westbrook-Ikhine has caught 38 grabs for 476 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 57 times, and averages 28.0 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 10.7% (57 total) of his team's 535 passing attempts this season.

Westbrook-Ikhine has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.3% of the time while running the football 50.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Westbrook-Ikhine racked up zero receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Bengals, 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Westbrook-Ikhine did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Bengals.

The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Texans in Week 18, Westbrook-Ikhine racked up 78 yards on four receptions (five targets) while scoring one touchdown.

Westbrook-Ikhine has hauled in six passes (10 targets) for 116 yards (38.7 per game) with one TD over his last three outings.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 57 10.7% 38 476 4 10 12.5% A.J. Brown 105 19.6% 63 869 5 11 13.8% Julio Jones 48 9.0% 31 434 1 6 7.5% Chester Rogers 43 8.0% 30 301 1 4 5.0%

