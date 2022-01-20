Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Westbrook-Ikhine has caught 38 grabs for 476 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 57 times, and averages 28.0 yards per game.
- Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 10.7% (57 total) of his team's 535 passing attempts this season.
- Westbrook-Ikhine has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.3% of the time while running the football 50.7% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Westbrook-Ikhine's matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Westbrook-Ikhine racked up zero receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Bengals, 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Westbrook-Ikhine did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Bengals.
- The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Texans in Week 18, Westbrook-Ikhine racked up 78 yards on four receptions (five targets) while scoring one touchdown.
- Westbrook-Ikhine has hauled in six passes (10 targets) for 116 yards (38.7 per game) with one TD over his last three outings.
Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
57
10.7%
38
476
4
10
12.5%
A.J. Brown
105
19.6%
63
869
5
11
13.8%
Julio Jones
48
9.0%
31
434
1
6
7.5%
Chester Rogers
43
8.0%
30
301
1
4
5.0%
Powered By Data Skrive