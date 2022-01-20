In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Rob Gronkowski for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski has hauled in 55 passes (89 targets) for 802 yards (47.2 per game) and has six touchdowns this year.

Gronkowski has been the target of 89 of his team's 731 passing attempts this season, or 12.2% of the target share.

Gronkowski has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.5% of the time while running the ball 34.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Rams, Gronkowski has averaged 55.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 7.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In three matchups versus the Rams, Gronkowski has not had a TD catch.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.3 yards per game through the air.

The Rams have given up 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Gronkowski put together a 31-yard performance against the Eagles on five catches and scored one touchdown.

Gronkowski has put up 283 yards over his last three games (94.3 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes on 26 targets.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Leonard Fournette 84 11.5% 69 454 2 15 12.4%

