Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gronkowski has hauled in 55 passes (89 targets) for 802 yards (47.2 per game) and has six touchdowns this year.
- Gronkowski has been the target of 89 of his team's 731 passing attempts this season, or 12.2% of the target share.
- Gronkowski has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.5% of the time while running the ball 34.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Rams, Gronkowski has averaged 55.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 7.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In three matchups versus the Rams, Gronkowski has not had a TD catch.
- Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Rams have given up 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Gronkowski put together a 31-yard performance against the Eagles on five catches and scored one touchdown.
- Gronkowski has put up 283 yards over his last three games (94.3 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes on 26 targets.
Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Leonard Fournette
84
11.5%
69
454
2
15
12.4%
