Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Rob Gronkowski for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gronkowski has hauled in 55 passes (89 targets) for 802 yards (47.2 per game) and has six touchdowns this year.
  • Gronkowski has been the target of 89 of his team's 731 passing attempts this season, or 12.2% of the target share.
  • Gronkowski has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.5% of the time while running the ball 34.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Rams, Gronkowski has averaged 55.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 7.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In three matchups versus the Rams, Gronkowski has not had a TD catch.
  • Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Rams have given up 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Gronkowski put together a 31-yard performance against the Eagles on five catches and scored one touchdown.
  • Gronkowski has put up 283 yards over his last three games (94.3 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes on 26 targets.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Rob Gronkowski

89

12.2%

55

802

6

11

9.1%

Chris Godwin

127

17.4%

98

1103

5

25

20.7%

Mike Evans

114

15.6%

74

1035

14

18

14.9%

Leonard Fournette

84

11.5%

69

454

2

15

12.4%

