Before placing any bets on Ryan Tannehill's player props for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Tannehill's Tennessee Titans head into a showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Tannehill has collected 3,734 passing yards (219.6 per game) while connecting on 357 of 531 passes (67.2% completion percentage), with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He's also rushed 55 times for 270 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 15.9 yards per game.

The Titans, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.7% of the time.

Tannehill accounts for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 79 of his 531 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In three matchups against the Bengals, Tannehill averaged 202.3 passing yards per game, 35.2 yards less than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Tannehill threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Bengals, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Tannehill put together a 287-yard performance against the Texans in Week 18, completing 71.9 percent of his passes with four touchdown passes.

Tannehill has thrown for 616 yards (205.3 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 73.4% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 105 19.6% 63 869 5 11 13.8% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 57 10.7% 38 476 4 10 12.5% Julio Jones 48 9.0% 31 434 1 6 7.5%

