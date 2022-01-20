Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Tannehill has collected 3,734 passing yards (219.6 per game) while connecting on 357 of 531 passes (67.2% completion percentage), with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He's also rushed 55 times for 270 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 15.9 yards per game.
- The Titans, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.7% of the time.
- Tannehill accounts for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 79 of his 531 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In three matchups against the Bengals, Tannehill averaged 202.3 passing yards per game, 35.2 yards less than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Tannehill threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Bengals, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Tannehill put together a 287-yard performance against the Texans in Week 18, completing 71.9 percent of his passes with four touchdown passes.
- Tannehill has thrown for 616 yards (205.3 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 73.4% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
105
19.6%
63
869
5
11
13.8%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
57
10.7%
38
476
4
10
12.5%
Julio Jones
48
9.0%
31
434
1
6
7.5%
Powered By Data Skrive