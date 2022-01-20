Before Stefon Diggs hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Diggs' Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Diggs has 103 catches on 164 targets, with a team-high 1,225 receiving yards (72.1 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Diggs has been the target of 25.0% (164 total) of his team's 655 passing attempts this season.

Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 34 times in the red zone this season, 27.4% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Diggs is averaging 49 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Chiefs, 22.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).

Diggs has caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 263.6 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs have allowed 27 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots in the AFC Wild Card round, Diggs totaled 60 yards on three receptions (four targets).

Diggs' stat line during his last three games shows 17 grabs for 193 yards and one touchdown. He put up 64.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 27 times.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1% Dawson Knox 71 10.8% 49 587 9 18 14.5%

