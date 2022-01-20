Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional round.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Rams

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in 11 of 19 games this season.

Los Angeles' games have gone over 48 points in 10 of 19 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.2, is 9.2 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 5.3 points greater than the 42.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 49.4 points, a number 1.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rams have averaged a total of 49.5 points, 1.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has played 17 games, with nine wins against the spread.

This season, the Buccaneers have an against the spread record of 11-7 in their 18 games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over nine times in 17 opportunities (52.9%).

This year, the Buccaneers rack up 8.2 more points per game (30.1) than the Rams surrender (21.9).

Tampa Bay is 9-5 against the spread and 12-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.9 points.

The Buccaneers average 61.0 more yards per game (405.9) than the Rams allow per contest (344.9).

When Tampa Bay totals over 344.9 yards, the team is 8-6 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

This year, the Buccaneers have 19 turnovers, six fewer than the Rams have takeaways (25).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Rams.

Rams stats and trends

In Los Angeles' 17 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Rams won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this season have hit the over on nine of 17 set point totals (52.9%).

The Rams rack up 27.1 points per game, 6.3 more than the Buccaneers surrender (20.8).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team records more than 20.8 points.

The Rams collect 40.6 more yards per game (372.1) than the Buccaneers allow (331.5).

When Los Angeles totals over 331.5 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

This year the Rams have 23 turnovers, six fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (29).

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay is 7-1 overall, and 6-2 against the spread, at home.

As 3-point favorites or more at home, the Buccaneers are 6-2 ATS.

In eight home games this season, Tampa Bay has gone over the total five times.

This season, Buccaneers home games average 48.7 points, 0.7 more than this outing's over/under (48).

In away games, Los Angeles is 7-2 overall and 4-5 against the spread.

The Rams have two wins ATS (2-4) away from home as 3-point underdogs or more.

This year, in five of nine road games Los Angeles has gone over the total.

The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.0 points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (48).

Powered by Data Skrive.