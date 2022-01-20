Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins has amassed 1,091 yards (on 74 catches) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 110 times, and is averaging 64.2 yards per game.
- So far this season, 19.8% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.
- Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In his one matchup against the Titans, Higgins' 78 receiving yards total is 13.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game (64.5).
- Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Titans.
- The 263.8 passing yards the Titans yield per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Titans' defense is eighth in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Raiders, Higgins recorded one catch for 10 yards.
- Over his last three games, Higgins has four receptions (nine targets) for 72 yards, averaging 24.0 yards per game.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
