Ahead of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tee Higgins and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:30 PM ET on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins has amassed 1,091 yards (on 74 catches) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 110 times, and is averaging 64.2 yards per game.

So far this season, 19.8% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.

Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his one matchup against the Titans, Higgins' 78 receiving yards total is 13.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game (64.5).

Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Titans.

The 263.8 passing yards the Titans yield per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Titans' defense is eighth in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Raiders, Higgins recorded one catch for 10 yards.

Over his last three games, Higgins has four receptions (nine targets) for 72 yards, averaging 24.0 yards per game.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

