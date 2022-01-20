Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Tennessee Titans will meet the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Odds for Titans vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in eight of 17 games this season.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in 10 of 20 games this season.

Saturday's total is 5.2 points lower than the two team's combined 51.7 points per game average.

The 42.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.6 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Titans games this season is 47.8, 1.3 points above Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has played 17 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

The Titans have an against the spread record of 4-5 in their nine games when favored by 3 points or more so far this season.

Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 17 opportunities (47.1%).

The Titans put up 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 per matchup the Bengals surrender.

When Tennessee puts up more than 22.1 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Titans average just 8.3 fewer yards per game (342.5) than the Bengals give up per outing (350.8).

Tennessee is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team churns out more than 350.8 yards.

The Titans have turned the ball over four more times (25 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 11-7-0 this year.

This year, the Bengals have won against the spread in each of their six games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on eight of 18 set point totals (44.4%).

The Bengals put up 27.1 points per game, 6.3 more than the Titans surrender (20.8).

Cincinnati is 9-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall when the team scores more than 20.8 points.

The Bengals rack up 31.7 more yards per game (361.5) than the Titans allow per contest (329.8).

When Cincinnati amasses more than 329.8 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

This season the Bengals have 21 turnovers, one fewer than the Titans have takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Tennessee is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

As 3-point favorites or greater at home, the Titans are 3-3 ATS.

Tennessee has gone over the total twice in nine home games this year.

This season, Titans home games average 47.9 points, 1.4 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

Cincinnati is 7-2 against the spread, and 6-3 overall, in away games.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) away from home as 3-point underdogs or more.

This season, in nine road games, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.

The average total in Bengals away games this season is 44.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).

