Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Tom Brady ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on NBC. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady leads Tampa Bay with 5,316 passing yards (312.7 per game) and has a 67.5% completion percentage this year (485-of-719) while throwing 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He also has 81 rushing yards on 28 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per game.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while running the ball 34.5% of the time.

Brady has thrown 120 passes in the red zone this season, 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Brady averages 294.8 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Rams, 3.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brady threw a touchdown pass three times over those matchups against the Rams, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

This week Brady will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

The Rams have given up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Brady completed 78.4 percent of his passes for 271 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.

Brady has 1,007 passing yards (335.7 ypg), completing 74.2% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1%

Powered By Data Skrive