Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady leads Tampa Bay with 5,316 passing yards (312.7 per game) and has a 67.5% completion percentage this year (485-of-719) while throwing 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He also has 81 rushing yards on 28 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while running the ball 34.5% of the time.
- Brady has thrown 120 passes in the red zone this season, 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Brady averages 294.8 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Rams, 3.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brady threw a touchdown pass three times over those matchups against the Rams, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- This week Brady will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams have given up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Brady completed 78.4 percent of his passes for 271 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Brady has 1,007 passing yards (335.7 ypg), completing 74.2% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
