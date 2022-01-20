There will be player prop bets available for Travis Kelce before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce's stat line this year shows 92 catches for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns. He puts up 66.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 134 times.

Kelce has been the target of 19.9% (134 total) of his team's 675 passing attempts this season.

Kelce (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Against the Bills, Kelce has averaged 69.8 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 0.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kelce, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those three games.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

The Bills are giving up 179.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.

The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, giving up 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Steelers, Kelce recorded five catches for 108 yards (21.6 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Kelce's during his last three games stat line reveals 14 catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns. He put up 55.7 yards per game, and was targeted 19 times.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

