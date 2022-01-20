Before placing any wagers on Tyler Boyd's player prop bets for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals enter a showdown against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has put together a 828-yard season on 67 catches with five touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 94 times and averages 48.7 receiving yards.

Boyd has been the target of 16.9% (94 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.

Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Against the Titans, Boyd has averaged 33.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 13.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Titans once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 263.8 passing yards the Titans yield per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Titans have given up 24 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Raiders, Boyd recorded four catches for 26 yards and scored one touchdown.

Boyd has caught eight passes on 11 targets for 62 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 20.7 yards per game.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

