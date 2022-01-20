Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

Before placing any wagers on Tyler Boyd's player prop bets for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals enter a showdown against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd has put together a 828-yard season on 67 catches with five touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 94 times and averages 48.7 receiving yards.
  • Boyd has been the target of 16.9% (94 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
  • Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Against the Titans, Boyd has averaged 33.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 13.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Titans once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 263.8 passing yards the Titans yield per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Titans have given up 24 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Raiders, Boyd recorded four catches for 26 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Boyd has caught eight passes on 11 targets for 62 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 20.7 yards per game.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive