Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has put together a 828-yard season on 67 catches with five touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 94 times and averages 48.7 receiving yards.
- Boyd has been the target of 16.9% (94 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
- Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Against the Titans, Boyd has averaged 33.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 13.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Titans once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 263.8 passing yards the Titans yield per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Titans have given up 24 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Raiders, Boyd recorded four catches for 26 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Boyd has caught eight passes on 11 targets for 62 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 20.7 yards per game.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
