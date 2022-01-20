Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Buffalo
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Hill has 111 receptions (on 159 targets) for a team-high 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- Hill has been the target of 159 of his team's 675 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.
- Hill (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while running the ball 39.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Hill is averaging 74 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Bills, 3.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).
- In four matchups versus the Bills, Hill has not had a TD catch.
- The Bills are conceding 179.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.
- The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, giving up 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Hill grabbed five passes for 57 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Hill has accumulated 12 catches for 99 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 18 times and averages 33.0 receiving yards.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
159
23.6%
111
1239
9
23
22.8%
Travis Kelce
134
19.9%
92
1125
9
16
15.8%
Mecole Hardman
83
12.3%
59
693
2
15
14.9%
Byron Pringle
60
8.9%
42
568
5
6
5.9%
