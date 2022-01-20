Tyreek Hill has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs hit the field against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hill has 111 receptions (on 159 targets) for a team-high 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 159 of his team's 675 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.

Hill (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while running the ball 39.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Hill is averaging 74 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Bills, 3.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).

In four matchups versus the Bills, Hill has not had a TD catch.

The Bills are conceding 179.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.

The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, giving up 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Hill grabbed five passes for 57 yards and scored one touchdown.

Hill has accumulated 12 catches for 99 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 18 times and averages 33.0 receiving yards.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

Powered By Data Skrive