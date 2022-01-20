Skip to main content
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay

There will be player props available for Van Jefferson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 3:00 PM ET live on NBC. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has 50 receptions (on 89 targets) for 802 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 89 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.7% of the target share.
  • With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In his two matchups against the Buccaneers, Jefferson's 24.5 receiving yards average is 12.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).
  • Jefferson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 255.7 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Cardinals, Jefferson racked up one catch for 41 yards (41 yards per reception).
  • Over his last three games, Jefferson has caught seven passes on nine targets for 135 yards, averaging 45.0 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

