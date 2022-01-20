There will be player props available for Van Jefferson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 3:00 PM ET live on NBC. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has 50 receptions (on 89 targets) for 802 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.

Jefferson has been the target of 89 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.7% of the target share.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In his two matchups against the Buccaneers, Jefferson's 24.5 receiving yards average is 12.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).

Jefferson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 255.7 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cardinals, Jefferson racked up one catch for 41 yards (41 yards per reception).

Over his last three games, Jefferson has caught seven passes on nine targets for 135 yards, averaging 45.0 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

