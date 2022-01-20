Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has 50 receptions (on 89 targets) for 802 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.
- Jefferson has been the target of 89 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.7% of the target share.
- With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In his two matchups against the Buccaneers, Jefferson's 24.5 receiving yards average is 12.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).
- Jefferson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 255.7 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Cardinals, Jefferson racked up one catch for 41 yards (41 yards per reception).
- Over his last three games, Jefferson has caught seven passes on nine targets for 135 yards, averaging 45.0 yards per game.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
