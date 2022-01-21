A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown has been targeted 105 times and has 63 catches, leading the Titans with 869 yards (51.1 ypg) while also scoring five touchdowns this season.
- Brown has been the target of 105 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 19.6% of the target share.
- Brown (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.8% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have thrown the ball in 49.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In his one matchup against the Bengals, Brown's 24 receiving yards total is 48.5 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (72.5).
- Brown caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Bengals.
- The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 264.6 yards per game through the air.
- With 26 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Texans, Brown recorded four catches for 68 yards (17 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
- Brown's over his last three outings stat line reveals 17 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 84.7 yards per game, and was targeted 27 times.
Brown's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
105
19.6%
63
869
5
11
13.8%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
57
10.7%
38
476
4
10
12.5%
Julio Jones
48
9.0%
31
434
1
6
7.5%
Chester Rogers
43
8.0%
30
301
1
4
5.0%
