A.J. Brown has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Brown's Tennessee Titans head into a showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has been targeted 105 times and has 63 catches, leading the Titans with 869 yards (51.1 ypg) while also scoring five touchdowns this season.

Brown has been the target of 105 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 19.6% of the target share.

Brown (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.8% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have thrown the ball in 49.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his one matchup against the Bengals, Brown's 24 receiving yards total is 48.5 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (72.5).

Brown caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Bengals.

The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 264.6 yards per game through the air.

With 26 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Texans, Brown recorded four catches for 68 yards (17 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Brown's over his last three outings stat line reveals 17 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 84.7 yards per game, and was targeted 27 times.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 105 19.6% 63 869 5 11 13.8% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 57 10.7% 38 476 4 10 12.5% Julio Jones 48 9.0% 31 434 1 6 7.5% Chester Rogers 43 8.0% 30 301 1 4 5.0%

