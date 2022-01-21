A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Green Bay vs. San Francisco
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Dillon has taken 187 carries for a team-leading 803 rushing yards (47.2 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 34 catches for 313 yards (18.4 per game) and two receiving TDs.
- His team has rushed the ball 446 times this season, and he's taken 187 of those attempts (41.9%).
- The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his only career matchup against the 49ers, Dillon had 18 rushing yards, 22.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Dillon did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the 49ers.
- Conceding 103.5 rushing yards per game, the 49ers have the seventh-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This season the 49ers have given up 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Lions in Week 18, Dillon rushed 14 times for 63 yards (4.5 yards per carry).
- Over his last three outings, Dillon has piled up 37 carries for 167 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He also has six catches for 39 yards (13.0 ypg).
Dillon's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
A.J. Dillon
187
41.9%
803
5
39
45.3%
4.3
Aaron Jones
171
38.3%
799
4
32
37.2%
4.7
Aaron Rodgers
33
7.4%
101
3
7
8.1%
3.1
Patrick Taylor
23
5.2%
89
1
8
9.3%
3.9
