A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Green Bay vs. San Francisco

A.J. Dillon will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Dillon's Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Dillon has taken 187 carries for a team-leading 803 rushing yards (47.2 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 34 catches for 313 yards (18.4 per game) and two receiving TDs.
  • His team has rushed the ball 446 times this season, and he's taken 187 of those attempts (41.9%).
  • The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In his only career matchup against the 49ers, Dillon had 18 rushing yards, 22.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Dillon did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the 49ers.
  • Conceding 103.5 rushing yards per game, the 49ers have the seventh-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the 49ers have given up 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Lions in Week 18, Dillon rushed 14 times for 63 yards (4.5 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three outings, Dillon has piled up 37 carries for 167 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He also has six catches for 39 yards (13.0 ypg).

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

A.J. Dillon

187

41.9%

803

5

39

45.3%

4.3

Aaron Jones

171

38.3%

799

4

32

37.2%

4.7

Aaron Rodgers

33

7.4%

101

3

7

8.1%

3.1

Patrick Taylor

23

5.2%

89

1

8

9.3%

3.9

