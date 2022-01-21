A.J. Dillon will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Dillon's Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dillon has taken 187 carries for a team-leading 803 rushing yards (47.2 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 34 catches for 313 yards (18.4 per game) and two receiving TDs.

His team has rushed the ball 446 times this season, and he's taken 187 of those attempts (41.9%).

The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his only career matchup against the 49ers, Dillon had 18 rushing yards, 22.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Dillon did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the 49ers.

Conceding 103.5 rushing yards per game, the 49ers have the seventh-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the 49ers have given up 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Lions in Week 18, Dillon rushed 14 times for 63 yards (4.5 yards per carry).

Over his last three outings, Dillon has piled up 37 carries for 167 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

He also has six catches for 39 yards (13.0 ypg).

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt A.J. Dillon 187 41.9% 803 5 39 45.3% 4.3 Aaron Jones 171 38.3% 799 4 32 37.2% 4.7 Aaron Rodgers 33 7.4% 101 3 7 8.1% 3.1 Patrick Taylor 23 5.2% 89 1 8 9.3% 3.9

