Aaron Jones has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on FOX. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Jones' Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has 799 rushing yards on 171 carries (47.0 yards per game), with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 52 passes for 391 yards (23.0 per game) and six touchdowns.

He has handled 171, or 38.3%, of his team's 446 rushing attempts this season.

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his five career matchups against the 49ers, Jones averaged 55 rushing yards per game, 5.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In two of five games versus the 49ers Jones has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 49ers give up 103.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.

The Packers are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (17 this season).

Recent Performances

Jones did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Lions.

Over his last three games, Jones has racked up 20 carries for 142 yards (47.3 per game).

He's also tacked on 10 catches for 51 yards (17.0 per game).

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 171 38.3% 799 4 32 37.2% 4.7 A.J. Dillon 187 41.9% 803 5 39 45.3% 4.3 Aaron Rodgers 33 7.4% 101 3 7 8.1% 3.1 Patrick Taylor 23 5.2% 89 1 8 9.3% 3.9

