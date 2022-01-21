Skip to main content
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Green Bay vs. San Francisco

Aaron Jones has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on FOX. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Jones' Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has 799 rushing yards on 171 carries (47.0 yards per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 52 passes for 391 yards (23.0 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • He has handled 171, or 38.3%, of his team's 446 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In his five career matchups against the 49ers, Jones averaged 55 rushing yards per game, 5.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In two of five games versus the 49ers Jones has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The 49ers give up 103.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
  • The Packers are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (17 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Jones did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Lions.
  • Over his last three games, Jones has racked up 20 carries for 142 yards (47.3 per game).
  • He's also tacked on 10 catches for 51 yards (17.0 per game).

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Aaron Jones

171

38.3%

799

4

32

37.2%

4.7

A.J. Dillon

187

41.9%

803

5

39

45.3%

4.3

Aaron Rodgers

33

7.4%

101

3

7

8.1%

3.1

Patrick Taylor

23

5.2%

89

1

8

9.3%

3.9

