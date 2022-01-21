Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Green Bay vs. San Francisco
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has 799 rushing yards on 171 carries (47.0 yards per game), with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 52 passes for 391 yards (23.0 per game) and six touchdowns.
- He has handled 171, or 38.3%, of his team's 446 rushing attempts this season.
- The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his five career matchups against the 49ers, Jones averaged 55 rushing yards per game, 5.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- In two of five games versus the 49ers Jones has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The 49ers give up 103.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
- The Packers are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (17 this season).
Recent Performances
- Jones did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Lions.
- Over his last three games, Jones has racked up 20 carries for 142 yards (47.3 per game).
- He's also tacked on 10 catches for 51 yards (17.0 per game).
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
171
38.3%
799
4
32
37.2%
4.7
A.J. Dillon
187
41.9%
803
5
39
45.3%
4.3
Aaron Rodgers
33
7.4%
101
3
7
8.1%
3.1
Patrick Taylor
23
5.2%
89
1
8
9.3%
3.9
