Ahead of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Aaron Rodgers and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on FOX. Rodgers' Green Bay Packers square off against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Rodgers has thrown for 4,115 yards (242.1 ypg) to lead Green Bay, completing 68.9% of his passes and collecting 37 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

He also has 101 rushing yards on 33 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per game.

The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time.

Rodgers has attempted 110 of his 531 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In five matchups against the 49ers, Rodgers averaged 284.2 passing yards per game, 18.7 yards higher than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Rodgers threw a touchdown pass in all of those contests against the 49ers, with multiple TD passes in four games.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Lions last week, Rodgers went 14-for-18 (77.8 percent) for 138 yards and had two touchdown passes .

Rodgers has thrown for 628 yards while completing 74.4% of his passes (67-of-90), with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three outings (209.3 per game).

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 169 28.5% 123 1553 11 27 23.1% Allen Lazard 60 10.1% 40 513 8 14 12.0% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 55 9.3% 26 430 3 8 6.8%

