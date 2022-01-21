Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Green Bay vs. San Francisco
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Rodgers has thrown for 4,115 yards (242.1 ypg) to lead Green Bay, completing 68.9% of his passes and collecting 37 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- He also has 101 rushing yards on 33 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
- The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time.
- Rodgers has attempted 110 of his 531 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In five matchups against the 49ers, Rodgers averaged 284.2 passing yards per game, 18.7 yards higher than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Rodgers threw a touchdown pass in all of those contests against the 49ers, with multiple TD passes in four games.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Lions last week, Rodgers went 14-for-18 (77.8 percent) for 138 yards and had two touchdown passes .
- Rodgers has thrown for 628 yards while completing 74.4% of his passes (67-of-90), with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three outings (209.3 per game).
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
169
28.5%
123
1553
11
27
23.1%
Allen Lazard
60
10.1%
40
513
8
14
12.0%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
55
9.3%
26
430
3
8
6.8%
