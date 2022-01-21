There will be player props available for Allen Lazard ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on FOX. Lazard's Green Bay Packers hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round.

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lazard has racked up 513 receiving yards (30.2 per game) and eight touchdowns, reeling in 40 balls on 60 targets.

Lazard has been the target of 60 of his team's 593 passing attempts this season, or 10.1% of the target share.

Lazard has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 12.0% of his team's 117 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have called a pass in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Lazard is averaging 28.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the 49ers, 12.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (40.5).

Lazard, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

Lazard put together a 75-yard performance against the Lions on five catches (15 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.

Lazard has collected 192 receiving yards (64.0 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes on 17 targets over his last three outings.

Lazard's Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Lazard 60 10.1% 40 513 8 14 12.0% Davante Adams 169 28.5% 123 1553 11 27 23.1% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 55 9.3% 26 430 3 8 6.8% Aaron Jones 65 11.0% 52 391 6 15 12.8%

