Allen Lazard Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Green Bay vs. San Francisco

There will be player props available for Allen Lazard ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on FOX. Lazard's Green Bay Packers hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round.

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lazard has racked up 513 receiving yards (30.2 per game) and eight touchdowns, reeling in 40 balls on 60 targets.
  • Lazard has been the target of 60 of his team's 593 passing attempts this season, or 10.1% of the target share.
  • Lazard has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 12.0% of his team's 117 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have called a pass in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Lazard is averaging 28.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the 49ers, 12.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (40.5).
  • Lazard, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Lazard put together a 75-yard performance against the Lions on five catches (15 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.
  • Lazard has collected 192 receiving yards (64.0 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes on 17 targets over his last three outings.

Lazard's Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Allen Lazard

60

10.1%

40

513

8

14

12.0%

Davante Adams

169

28.5%

123

1553

11

27

23.1%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

55

9.3%

26

430

3

8

6.8%

Aaron Jones

65

11.0%

52

391

6

15

12.8%

