Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Green Bay

Brandon Aiyuk will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Aiyuk has caught 56 passes on 84 targets for 826 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 48.6 yards per game.
  • Aiyuk has been the target of 16.3% (84 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.
  • Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In his one matchup against the Packers, Aiyuk's 37 receiving yards total is 14.5 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (51.5).
  • Aiyuk caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Packers.
  • The Packers are allowing 236.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Packers' defense is 26th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round, Aiyuk picked up 66 yards on five receptions (six targets).
  • Aiyuk's stat line over his last three outings shows 15 catches for 267 yards. He averaged 89.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 19 times.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

