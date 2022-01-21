Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Green Bay
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Aiyuk has caught 56 passes on 84 targets for 826 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 48.6 yards per game.
- Aiyuk has been the target of 16.3% (84 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.
- Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In his one matchup against the Packers, Aiyuk's 37 receiving yards total is 14.5 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (51.5).
- Aiyuk caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Packers.
- The Packers are allowing 236.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- The Packers' defense is 26th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round, Aiyuk picked up 66 yards on five receptions (six targets).
- Aiyuk's stat line over his last three outings shows 15 catches for 267 yards. He averaged 89.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 19 times.
Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
