Brandon Aiyuk will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk has caught 56 passes on 84 targets for 826 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 48.6 yards per game.

Aiyuk has been the target of 16.3% (84 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.

Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Aiyuk's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his one matchup against the Packers, Aiyuk's 37 receiving yards total is 14.5 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (51.5).

Aiyuk caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Packers.

The Packers are allowing 236.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Packers' defense is 26th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round, Aiyuk picked up 66 yards on five receptions (six targets).

Aiyuk's stat line over his last three outings shows 15 catches for 267 yards. He averaged 89.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 19 times.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

Powered By Data Skrive