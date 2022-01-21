Cameron Brate has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on NBC. The NFC Divisional round will see Brate's Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brate has put up a 245-yard season so far (14.4 per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes on 57 targets.

So far this season, 7.8% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Brate's way.

Brate has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 16.5% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Rams, Brate has averaged 31.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 14.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Brate has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Rams are allowing 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Eagles, Brate racked up three catches for 29 yards.

Brate's stat line in his last three games shows seven catches for 46 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 15.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted nine times.

Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cameron Brate 57 7.8% 30 245 4 20 16.5% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1%

