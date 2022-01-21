Skip to main content
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Cooper Kupp ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on NBC. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams enter a showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Kupp has 145 receptions (on 191 targets) for a team-high 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) and 16 touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 31.5% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.
  • With 37 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Kupp has averaged 120.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 20.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Kupp has caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The 255.7 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Kupp put together a 61-yard performance against the Cardinals on five catches and scored one touchdown.
  • Kupp has reeled in 18 passes (21 targets) for 274 yards (91.3 per game) and has three touchdowns over his last three games.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

