Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Kupp has 145 receptions (on 191 targets) for a team-high 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) and 16 touchdowns.
- So far this season, 31.5% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.
- With 37 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Kupp has averaged 120.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 20.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Kupp has caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The 255.7 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Kupp put together a 61-yard performance against the Cardinals on five catches and scored one touchdown.
- Kupp has reeled in 18 passes (21 targets) for 274 yards (91.3 per game) and has three touchdowns over his last three games.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
