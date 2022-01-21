Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Cooper Kupp ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on NBC. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams enter a showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Kupp has 145 receptions (on 191 targets) for a team-high 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) and 16 touchdowns.

So far this season, 31.5% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.

With 37 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Kupp has averaged 120.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 20.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Kupp has caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The 255.7 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

Kupp put together a 61-yard performance against the Cardinals on five catches and scored one touchdown.

Kupp has reeled in 18 passes (21 targets) for 274 yards (91.3 per game) and has three touchdowns over his last three games.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

