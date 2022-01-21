Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Green Bay vs. San Francisco
Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds
Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Adams' team-leading 1,553 receiving yards (91.4 per game) have come on 123 catches (169 targets) plus 11 touchdowns.
- Adams has been the target of 28.5% (169 total) of his team's 593 passing attempts this season.
- With 27 targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 117 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his five matchups against the 49ers, Adams' 123.6 receiving yards average is 29.1 more than his over/under for Saturday's game (94.5).
- In five matchups with the 49ers, Adams has had a TD catch four times, including multiple scores in one game.
- Note: Adams' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- This week Adams will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.9 yards allowed per game).
- The 49ers' defense is 12th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Lions, Adams recorded six catches for 55 yards.
- In his last three games, Adams has put up 101.7 yards per game with three touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes on 34 targets.
Adams' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
169
28.5%
123
1553
11
27
23.1%
Allen Lazard
60
10.1%
40
513
8
14
12.0%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
55
9.3%
26
430
3
8
6.8%
Aaron Jones
65
11.0%
52
391
6
15
12.8%
