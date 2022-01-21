Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for Davante Adams ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on FOX. Adams and the Green Bay Packers square off against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams' team-leading 1,553 receiving yards (91.4 per game) have come on 123 catches (169 targets) plus 11 touchdowns.

Adams has been the target of 28.5% (169 total) of his team's 593 passing attempts this season.

With 27 targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 117 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Adams' matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his five matchups against the 49ers, Adams' 123.6 receiving yards average is 29.1 more than his over/under for Saturday's game (94.5).

In five matchups with the 49ers, Adams has had a TD catch four times, including multiple scores in one game.

Note: Adams' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

This week Adams will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.9 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers' defense is 12th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Lions, Adams recorded six catches for 55 yards.

In his last three games, Adams has put up 101.7 yards per game with three touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes on 34 targets.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 169 28.5% 123 1553 11 27 23.1% Allen Lazard 60 10.1% 40 513 8 14 12.0% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 55 9.3% 26 430 3 8 6.8% Aaron Jones 65 11.0% 52 391 6 15 12.8%

Powered By Data Skrive