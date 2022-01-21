Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Knox's 49 grabs (on 71 targets) have netted him 587 yards (34.5 ypg) and nine touchdowns.
- Knox has been the target of 10.8% (71 total) of his team's 655 passing attempts this season.
- With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 14.5% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have called a pass in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Knox's matchup with the Chiefs.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In his three matchups against the Chiefs, Knox's 53 receiving yards average is 13.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).
- In three matchups with the Chiefs, Knox has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 263.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Chiefs have given up 27 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Knox reeled in five passes for 89 yards (17.8 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns.
- Knox hauled in 138 yards (on eight catches) with two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 12 times, and averaged 46.0 yards per game.
Knox's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dawson Knox
71
10.8%
49
587
9
18
14.5%
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
Powered By Data Skrive