Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Dawson Knox and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 6:30 PM ET on CBS. The AFC Divisional round will see Knox's Buffalo Bills square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox's 49 grabs (on 71 targets) have netted him 587 yards (34.5 ypg) and nine touchdowns.

Knox has been the target of 10.8% (71 total) of his team's 655 passing attempts this season.

With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 14.5% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have called a pass in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Knox's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In his three matchups against the Chiefs, Knox's 53 receiving yards average is 13.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).

In three matchups with the Chiefs, Knox has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 263.6 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs have given up 27 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Knox reeled in five passes for 89 yards (17.8 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns.

Knox hauled in 138 yards (on eight catches) with two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 12 times, and averaged 46.0 yards per game.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 71 10.8% 49 587 9 18 14.5% Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1%

Powered By Data Skrive