Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Green Bay
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Samuel has been targeted 121 times and has 77 catches, leading the 49ers with 1,405 yards (82.6 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns this season.
- So far this season, 23.5% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Samuel is averaging 49.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Packers, 4.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (53.5).
- Samuel has caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 236.5 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 31 passing TDs conceded this season, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Samuel put together a 38-yard performance against the Cowboys on three catches.
- Samuel's 15 targets have resulted in 10 grabs for 196 yards (65.3 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
