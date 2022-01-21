Deebo Samuel will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on FOX. Samuel's San Francisco 49ers square off against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel has been targeted 121 times and has 77 catches, leading the 49ers with 1,405 yards (82.6 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns this season.

So far this season, 23.5% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Samuel is averaging 49.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Packers, 4.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (53.5).

Samuel has caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 236.5 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 31 passing TDs conceded this season, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

Samuel put together a 38-yard performance against the Cowboys on three catches.

Samuel's 15 targets have resulted in 10 grabs for 196 yards (65.3 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

