Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Green Bay

Deebo Samuel will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on FOX. Samuel's San Francisco 49ers square off against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Samuel has been targeted 121 times and has 77 catches, leading the 49ers with 1,405 yards (82.6 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns this season.
  • So far this season, 23.5% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Samuel is averaging 49.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Packers, 4.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (53.5).
  • Samuel has caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 236.5 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 31 passing TDs conceded this season, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Samuel put together a 38-yard performance against the Cowboys on three catches.
  • Samuel's 15 targets have resulted in 10 grabs for 196 yards (65.3 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

