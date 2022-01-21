Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Devin Singletary, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Singletary's Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Singletary has taken 188 attempts for a team-leading 870 rushing yards (51.2 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

He's also caught 40 passes for 228 yards (13.4 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 188 of his team's 461 carries this season (40.8%).

The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Singletary's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Singletary's 24.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 35.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Singletary has not run for a touchdown versus the Chiefs.

The Chiefs give up 117.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.

Singletary and the Bills will face off against the NFL's 14th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Patriots, Singletary ran for 81 yards on 16 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per attempt) with two rushing touchdowns.

Singletary added three catches for 13 yards.

Over his last three games, Singletary has piled up 58 carries for 279 yards (93.0 per game) and five touchdowns.

Singletary also has five catches for 37 yards (12.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devin Singletary 188 40.8% 870 7 38 36.9% 4.6 Josh Allen 122 26.5% 763 6 30 29.1% 6.3 Zack Moss 96 20.8% 345 4 25 24.3% 3.6 Matt Breida 26 5.6% 125 1 3 2.9% 4.8

Powered By Data Skrive