Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Devin Singletary, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Singletary's Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Singletary has taken 188 attempts for a team-leading 870 rushing yards (51.2 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 40 passes for 228 yards (13.4 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 188 of his team's 461 carries this season (40.8%).
  • The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Against the Chiefs, Singletary's 24.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 35.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Singletary has not run for a touchdown versus the Chiefs.
  • The Chiefs give up 117.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
  • Singletary and the Bills will face off against the NFL's 14th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Patriots, Singletary ran for 81 yards on 16 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per attempt) with two rushing touchdowns.
  • Singletary added three catches for 13 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Singletary has piled up 58 carries for 279 yards (93.0 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • Singletary also has five catches for 37 yards (12.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devin Singletary

188

40.8%

870

7

38

36.9%

4.6

Josh Allen

122

26.5%

763

6

30

29.1%

6.3

Zack Moss

96

20.8%

345

4

25

24.3%

3.6

Matt Breida

26

5.6%

125

1

3

2.9%

4.8

