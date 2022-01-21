Before placing any wagers on Elijah Mitchell's player prop betting options for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers square off against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has churned out a team-best 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) with five touchdowns.

And he has caught 19 passes for 137 yards (8.1 per game) with one TD.

His team has rushed the ball 499 times this season, and he's carried 207 of those attempts (41.5%).

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mitchell's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his lone career matchups, Mitchell put up zero rushing yards versus the Packers, 80.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Packers.

Conceding 109.1 rushing yards per game, the Packers have the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (13).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Mitchell picked up 96 yards on 27 carries, while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Mitchell has 300 rushing yards on 69 carries (100.0 yards per game), with one touchdown.

He's also tacked on three catches for 0 yards and one touchdown.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 207 41.5% 963 5 21 35.6% 4.7 Deebo Samuel 59 11.8% 365 8 14 23.7% 6.2 Jeff Wilson Jr. 79 15.8% 294 2 9 15.3% 3.7 Trey Lance 38 7.6% 168 1 4 6.8% 4.4

Powered By Data Skrive