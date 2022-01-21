Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mitchell has churned out a team-best 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) with five touchdowns.
- And he has caught 19 passes for 137 yards (8.1 per game) with one TD.
- His team has rushed the ball 499 times this season, and he's carried 207 of those attempts (41.5%).
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mitchell's matchup with the Packers.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In his lone career matchups, Mitchell put up zero rushing yards versus the Packers, 80.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Packers.
- Conceding 109.1 rushing yards per game, the Packers have the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (13).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Mitchell picked up 96 yards on 27 carries, while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Mitchell has 300 rushing yards on 69 carries (100.0 yards per game), with one touchdown.
- He's also tacked on three catches for 0 yards and one touchdown.
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Elijah Mitchell
207
41.5%
963
5
21
35.6%
4.7
Deebo Samuel
59
11.8%
365
8
14
23.7%
6.2
Jeff Wilson Jr.
79
15.8%
294
2
9
15.3%
3.7
Trey Lance
38
7.6%
168
1
4
6.8%
4.4
Powered By Data Skrive