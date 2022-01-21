Skip to main content
Gabriel Davis Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City

Before placing any wagers on Gabriel Davis' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Davis' Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis has hauled in 35 grabs for 549 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 63 times, and puts up 32.3 yards per game.
  • Davis has been the target of 63 of his team's 655 passing attempts this season, or 9.6% of the target share.
  • Davis has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 13.7% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Davis is averaging 7.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Chiefs, 22.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
  • Davis, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • This week Davis will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Davis grabbed two passes for 41 yards (20.5 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
  • Davis' eight receptions (on 20 targets) have netted him 120 yards (40.0 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Davis' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Gabriel Davis

63

9.6%

35

549

6

17

13.7%

Stefon Diggs

164

25.0%

103

1225

10

34

27.4%

Cole Beasley

112

17.1%

82

693

1

13

10.5%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.0%

42

626

4

10

8.1%

