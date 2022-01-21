Gabriel Davis Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City
Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Odds
Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Davis has hauled in 35 grabs for 549 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 63 times, and puts up 32.3 yards per game.
- Davis has been the target of 63 of his team's 655 passing attempts this season, or 9.6% of the target share.
- Davis has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 13.7% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Davis is averaging 7.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Chiefs, 22.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
- Davis, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- This week Davis will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Davis grabbed two passes for 41 yards (20.5 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
- Davis' eight receptions (on 20 targets) have netted him 120 yards (40.0 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.
Davis' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Gabriel Davis
63
9.6%
35
549
6
17
13.7%
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
