Before placing any wagers on Gabriel Davis' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Davis' Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Odds

Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis has hauled in 35 grabs for 549 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 63 times, and puts up 32.3 yards per game.

Davis has been the target of 63 of his team's 655 passing attempts this season, or 9.6% of the target share.

Davis has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 13.7% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Davis is averaging 7.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Chiefs, 22.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).

Davis, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Davis will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Davis grabbed two passes for 41 yards (20.5 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Davis' eight receptions (on 20 targets) have netted him 120 yards (40.0 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Davis' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Gabriel Davis 63 9.6% 35 549 6 17 13.7% Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1%

Powered By Data Skrive