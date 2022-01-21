George Kittle Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Green Bay
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle has racked up 910 yards on 71 receptions with six touchdowns, averaging 53.5 yards per game, on 94 targets.
- Kittle has been the target of 94 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 18.3% of the target share.
- Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have thrown the football in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Against the Packers, Kittle has averaged 67.5 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 19.0 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Kittle, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 236.5 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Packers' defense is 26th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Kittle totaled 18 yards on one reception (averaging 18 yards per catch).
- Kittle has recorded 57 receiving yards (19.0 per game), reeling in seven balls on 12 targets over his last three games.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
