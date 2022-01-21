Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

George Kittle Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Green Bay

There will be player prop betting options available for George Kittle ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Divisional round will see Kittle's San Francisco 49ers enter a showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle has racked up 910 yards on 71 receptions with six touchdowns, averaging 53.5 yards per game, on 94 targets.
  • Kittle has been the target of 94 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 18.3% of the target share.
  • Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have thrown the football in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kittle's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Against the Packers, Kittle has averaged 67.5 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 19.0 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Kittle, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 236.5 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Packers' defense is 26th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Kittle totaled 18 yards on one reception (averaging 18 yards per catch).
  • Kittle has recorded 57 receiving yards (19.0 per game), reeling in seven balls on 12 targets over his last three games.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

Powered By Data Skrive