There will be player prop betting options available for George Kittle ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Divisional round will see Kittle's San Francisco 49ers enter a showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle has racked up 910 yards on 71 receptions with six touchdowns, averaging 53.5 yards per game, on 94 targets.

Kittle has been the target of 94 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 18.3% of the target share.

Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have thrown the football in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Against the Packers, Kittle has averaged 67.5 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 19.0 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Kittle, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 236.5 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Packers' defense is 26th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Kittle totaled 18 yards on one reception (averaging 18 yards per catch).

Kittle has recorded 57 receiving yards (19.0 per game), reeling in seven balls on 12 targets over his last three games.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

