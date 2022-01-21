Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Green Bay Packers will play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional round.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Packers vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in seven of 17 games this season.

San Francisco's games have gone over 47.5 points in 10 of 19 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 4.1 points lower than the two team's combined 51.6 points per game average.

The 43.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.2 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Packers games this season is 47.0, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

The 47.5 over/under in this game is 0.8 points higher than the 46.7 average total in 49ers games this season.

Packers stats and trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 12-5-0 this year.

So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 5-point margin or more eight times and are 6-2 ATS in those matchups.

Green Bay has hit the over in 47.1% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 17 games with a set point total).

The Packers score 26.5 points per game, 5.0 more than the 49ers surrender per matchup (21.5).

Green Bay is 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.5 points.

The Packers collect 55.6 more yards per game (365.6) than the 49ers allow per contest (310.0).

Green Bay is 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall when the team amasses over 310.0 yards.

This year, the Packers have 13 turnovers, seven fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (20).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the 49ers.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has played 17 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The 49ers have been underdogs by 5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

San Francisco's games this season have gone over the point total in 47.1% of its opportunities (eight times in 17 games with a set point total).

The 49ers score 3.3 more points per game (25.1) than the Packers allow (21.8).

San Francisco is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.8 points.

The 49ers average 47.5 more yards per game (375.7) than the Packers give up per contest (328.2).

In games that San Francisco churns out over 328.2 yards, the team is 8-6 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

The 49ers have 24 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 26 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Green Bay is 8-0 overall and 7-1 against the spread.

The Packers are 5-1 ATS as 5-point favorites or greater at home.

Green Bay has hit the over in four of eight games at home this year.

Packers home games this season average 46.2 total points, 1.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

This year away from home, San Francisco is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The 49ers have one win ATS (1-1) as 5-point underdogs or more away from home.

This season, in four of nine road games San Francisco has gone over the total.

The average total in 49ers away games this season is 46.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.