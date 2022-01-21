Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase has 81 catches (128 targets) and a team-high 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 ypg) plus 13 touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.1% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- The Titans have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.8 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Raiders in the AFC Wild Card round, Chase racked up 116 yards on nine receptions (12 targets).
- Chase's 28 targets have resulted in 22 receptions for 408 yards (136.0 ypg) and three touchdowns in his last three games.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
