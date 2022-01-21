Skip to main content
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Ja'Marr Chase for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Chase's Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase has 81 catches (128 targets) and a team-high 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 ypg) plus 13 touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.1% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
  • With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • The Titans have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.8 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders in the AFC Wild Card round, Chase racked up 116 yards on nine receptions (12 targets).
  • Chase's 28 targets have resulted in 22 receptions for 408 yards (136.0 ypg) and three touchdowns in his last three games.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

