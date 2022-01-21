Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Ja'Marr Chase for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Chase's Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has 81 catches (128 targets) and a team-high 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 ypg) plus 13 touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.1% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

The Titans have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.8 yards per game through the air.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders in the AFC Wild Card round, Chase racked up 116 yards on nine receptions (12 targets).

Chase's 28 targets have resulted in 22 receptions for 408 yards (136.0 ypg) and three touchdowns in his last three games.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

