Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo has thrown for 3,810 yards (224.1 ypg) on 301-of-441 passing with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.
- He also adds 51 rushing yards (3.0 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.
- Garoppolo has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Packers.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Garoppolo's 195.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Packers are 36.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Garoppolo threw multiple touchdown passes against the Packers twice over those outings.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
- The 236.5 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Packers have given up 31 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Garoppolo put together a 172-yard performance against the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round, completing 64.0 percent of his passes while throwing one interception.
- Garoppolo has thrown for 488 yards (162.7 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 68.4% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and three interceptions over his last three appearances.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Powered By Data Skrive