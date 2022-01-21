Skip to main content
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Green Bay

Before Jimmy Garoppolo hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers hit the field against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo has thrown for 3,810 yards (224.1 ypg) on 301-of-441 passing with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.
  • He also adds 51 rushing yards (3.0 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
  • The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.
  • Garoppolo has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Garoppolo's 195.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Packers are 36.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Garoppolo threw multiple touchdown passes against the Packers twice over those outings.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
  • The 236.5 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Packers have given up 31 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Garoppolo put together a 172-yard performance against the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round, completing 64.0 percent of his passes while throwing one interception.
  • Garoppolo has thrown for 488 yards (162.7 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 68.4% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and three interceptions over his last three appearances.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

