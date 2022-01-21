In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Burrow for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The AFC Divisional round will see Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards (271.2 ypg) on 366-of-520 passing with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season.

He has added 118 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Burrow has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In one matchup against the Titans, Burrow threw for 249 passing yards, 28.5 yards below his over/under in Saturday's game.

Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Titans.

This week Burrow will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (263.8 yards allowed per game).

The Titans have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, Burrow threw for yards while completing 70.6 percent of his passes, throwing two touchdowns.

Burrow has thrown for 690 passing yards over his last three games (230.0 per game) and has a 74% completion percentage (54-of-73), throwing six touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7%

