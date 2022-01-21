Skip to main content
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Burrow for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The AFC Divisional round will see Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards (271.2 ypg) on 366-of-520 passing with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season.
  • He has added 118 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Burrow has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In one matchup against the Titans, Burrow threw for 249 passing yards, 28.5 yards below his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Titans.
  • This week Burrow will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (263.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Titans have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, Burrow threw for yards while completing 70.6 percent of his passes, throwing two touchdowns.
  • Burrow has thrown for 690 passing yards over his last three games (230.0 per game) and has a 74% completion percentage (54-of-73), throwing six touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

