Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards (271.2 ypg) on 366-of-520 passing with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season.
- He has added 118 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Burrow has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Titans.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In one matchup against the Titans, Burrow threw for 249 passing yards, 28.5 yards below his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Titans.
- This week Burrow will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (263.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Titans have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Raiders, Burrow threw for yards while completing 70.6 percent of his passes, throwing two touchdowns.
- Burrow has thrown for 690 passing yards over his last three games (230.0 per game) and has a 74% completion percentage (54-of-73), throwing six touchdown passes with zero interceptions.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
Powered By Data Skrive