Joe Mixon has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cincinnati's top rusher, Mixon, has rushed 292 times for 1,205 yards (70.9 per game), with 13 touchdowns.

And he has caught 42 passes for 314 yards (18.5 per game) with three TDs.

His team has run the ball 436 times this season, and he's handled 292 of those attempts (67.0%).

The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Mixon's 18.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Titans are 42.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In one of two games against the Titans Mixon has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Titans have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, allowing 84.6 yards per game.

This year the Titans are ranked 11th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Mixon racked up 48 yards on 17 carries.

He also caught four passes for 28 yards through the air.

Over his last three games, Mixon has racked up 29 carries for 94 yards (31.3 per game).

He's also caught 11 passes for 68 yards.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 292 67.0% 1,205 13 39 67.2% 4.1 Samaje Perine 55 12.6% 246 1 2 3.4% 4.5 Joe Burrow 40 9.2% 118 2 9 15.5% 3.0 Chris Evans 17 3.9% 77 0 1 1.7% 4.5

