Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cincinnati's top rusher, Mixon, has rushed 292 times for 1,205 yards (70.9 per game), with 13 touchdowns.
- And he has caught 42 passes for 314 yards (18.5 per game) with three TDs.
- His team has run the ball 436 times this season, and he's handled 292 of those attempts (67.0%).
- The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Mixon's 18.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Titans are 42.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- In one of two games against the Titans Mixon has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Titans have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, allowing 84.6 yards per game.
- This year the Titans are ranked 11th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Mixon racked up 48 yards on 17 carries.
- He also caught four passes for 28 yards through the air.
- Over his last three games, Mixon has racked up 29 carries for 94 yards (31.3 per game).
- He's also caught 11 passes for 68 yards.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
292
67.0%
1,205
13
39
67.2%
4.1
Samaje Perine
55
12.6%
246
1
2
3.4%
4.5
Joe Burrow
40
9.2%
118
2
9
15.5%
3.0
Chris Evans
17
3.9%
77
0
1
1.7%
4.5
