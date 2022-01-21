Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

Joe Mixon has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cincinnati's top rusher, Mixon, has rushed 292 times for 1,205 yards (70.9 per game), with 13 touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 42 passes for 314 yards (18.5 per game) with three TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 436 times this season, and he's handled 292 of those attempts (67.0%).
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Mixon's 18.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Titans are 42.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In one of two games against the Titans Mixon has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Titans have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, allowing 84.6 yards per game.
  • This year the Titans are ranked 11th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Mixon racked up 48 yards on 17 carries.
  • He also caught four passes for 28 yards through the air.
  • Over his last three games, Mixon has racked up 29 carries for 94 yards (31.3 per game).
  • He's also caught 11 passes for 68 yards.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

292

67.0%

1,205

13

39

67.2%

4.1

Samaje Perine

55

12.6%

246

1

2

3.4%

4.5

Joe Burrow

40

9.2%

118

2

9

15.5%

3.0

Chris Evans

17

3.9%

77

0

1

1.7%

4.5

Powered By Data Skrive