Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Allen has thrown for 4,407 yards (259.2 per game) while completing 409 of 646 passes (63.3%), with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
- He's added 763 rushing yards on 122 carries and six rushing touchdowns, averaging 44.9 yards per game.
- The Bills have called a pass in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
- Allen accounts for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 123 of his 646 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Allen averages 241.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Chiefs, 39.2 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In all of those outings against the Chiefs, Allen threw multiple TDs.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Chiefs have allowed 27 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Patriots last week, Allen went 21-for-25 (84.0 percent) for 308 yards and had five touchdown passes .
- Allen added 66 yards on six carries, averaging 11 yards per carry .
- Allen has racked up 667 passing yards (222.3 per game) and has a 58.3% completion percentage (56-for-96) over his last three appearances, tossing seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He also has 210 rushing yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 70.0 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
