Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Josh Allen and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 6:30 PM ET on CBS. Allen and the Buffalo Bills square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Allen has thrown for 4,407 yards (259.2 per game) while completing 409 of 646 passes (63.3%), with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

He's added 763 rushing yards on 122 carries and six rushing touchdowns, averaging 44.9 yards per game.

The Bills have called a pass in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Allen accounts for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 123 of his 646 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Allen averages 241.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Chiefs, 39.2 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

In all of those outings against the Chiefs, Allen threw multiple TDs.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.6 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs have allowed 27 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Allen went 21-for-25 (84.0 percent) for 308 yards and had five touchdown passes .

Allen added 66 yards on six carries, averaging 11 yards per carry .

Allen has racked up 667 passing yards (222.3 per game) and has a 58.3% completion percentage (56-for-96) over his last three appearances, tossing seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has 210 rushing yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 70.0 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1%

Powered By Data Skrive