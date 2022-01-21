Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Kansas City Chiefs will battle the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bills

Over/under insights

Kansas City's games this season have gone over 54.5 points 12 of 21 times.

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in eight of 19 games this season.

Sunday's total is 2.1 points lower than the two team's combined 56.6 points per game average.

The 38.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.1 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.

The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 52.0 points per game, 2.5 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 47.4 PPG average total in Bills games this season is 7.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City is 10-9-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Chiefs have an against the spread record of 12-9 in their 21 games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over in 57.9% of its opportunities (11 times in 19 games with a set point total).

The Chiefs average 28.2 points per game, 11.2 more than the Bills give up per outing (17.0).

When Kansas City records more than 17.0 points, it is 10-7 against the spread and 11-4 overall.

The Chiefs collect 396.8 yards per game, 124.0 more yards than the 272.8 the Bills allow per outing.

When Kansas City piles up over 272.8 yards, the team is 9-8 against the spread and 10-5 overall.

This year, the Chiefs have 25 turnovers, five fewer than the Bills have takeaways (30).

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo is 9-6-2 against the spread this year.

The Bills have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Buffalo has hit the over in 47.1% of its opportunities this season (eight times in 17 games with a set point total).

The Bills rack up 7.0 more points per game (28.4) than the Chiefs give up (21.4).

Buffalo is 9-2-2 against the spread and 11-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.4 points.

The Bills average only 13.0 more yards per game (381.9) than the Chiefs give up per matchup (368.9).

Buffalo is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team amasses more than 368.9 yards.

This year the Bills have 22 turnovers, seven fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (29).

Home and road insights

Kansas City is 5-5 against the spread, and 8-2 overall, at home.

This year, as 2.5-point favorites or more at home, the Chiefs are 5-5 ATS.

In five of 10 games at home this year, Kansas City has hit the over.

The average total in Chiefs home games this season is 51.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

This year away from home, Buffalo is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

This year, as 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.

This year, in five of eight road games Buffalo has hit the over.

The average total in Bills away games this season is 49.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).

