Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards (287.4 per game) while completing 404 of 601 passes (67.2%), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
- He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per game.
- The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Stafford accounts for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 112 of his 601 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In four matchups against the Buccaneers, Stafford averaged 185.2 passing yards per game, 97.3 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stafford threw a touchdown pass two times over those games against the Buccaneers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- The 255.7 yards per game the Buccaneers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Buccaneers have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Stafford completed 76.5 percent of his passes for 202 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- He also tacked on 22 yards on six carries while rushing for one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Stafford has collected 749 passing yards (249.7 yards per game) while going 60-for-84 (71.4% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's added 21 rushing yards on seven carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 7.0 yards per game.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
