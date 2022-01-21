Before Matthew Stafford hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams enter a showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards (287.4 per game) while completing 404 of 601 passes (67.2%), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per game.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Stafford accounts for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 112 of his 601 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In four matchups against the Buccaneers, Stafford averaged 185.2 passing yards per game, 97.3 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stafford threw a touchdown pass two times over those games against the Buccaneers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The 255.7 yards per game the Buccaneers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Stafford completed 76.5 percent of his passes for 202 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

He also tacked on 22 yards on six carries while rushing for one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Stafford has collected 749 passing yards (249.7 yards per game) while going 60-for-84 (71.4% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's added 21 rushing yards on seven carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 7.0 yards per game.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9%

