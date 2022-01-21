Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay

Before Matthew Stafford hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams enter a showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards (287.4 per game) while completing 404 of 601 passes (67.2%), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
  • He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per game.
  • The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Stafford accounts for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 112 of his 601 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In four matchups against the Buccaneers, Stafford averaged 185.2 passing yards per game, 97.3 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Stafford threw a touchdown pass two times over those games against the Buccaneers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The 255.7 yards per game the Buccaneers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Stafford completed 76.5 percent of his passes for 202 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • He also tacked on 22 yards on six carries while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Stafford has collected 749 passing yards (249.7 yards per game) while going 60-for-84 (71.4% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's added 21 rushing yards on seven carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 7.0 yards per game.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive